The Standard

Merrivale adds English import on eve of Warrnambool and District cricket season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:19am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale is confident young Flynn Wilkinson can take another big step this season. Picture by Chris Doheny

Merrivale is confident the arrival of an English import and a local young gun can help propel the Tigers forward this season and into premiership calculations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.