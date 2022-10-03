Inside Racing: Submissions open for 'Jump' charity partner

SUBMISSIONS have opened for this year's Warrnambool Racing Club 'Jump' Charity Partner initiative. The initiative which is an annual process run by the club seeks a community partner for its May Racing Carnival and Community Race Day.
The WRC, also offers financial donations to support local charities, clubs or community organisations in delivering on a project or initiative.
WRC CEO, Tom O'Connor said the club is excited to be back in the market place seeking submissions for the annual "Jump" charity partner initiative.
"Last year's program was an outstanding success," O'Connor said. "The Neil Porter Legacy raised more then $18,000 during our May Racing Carnival, along with our Community Race Day Partner - Leila Rose Foundation having a strong fundraising race day in March."
With submissions closing on Friday, 14 October, the WRC is encouraging all local charities, clubs and community organisations to consider the submission criteria and put their hat in the ring. Once the judging process has concluded, the WRC will hold a morning tea to announce the initiative's recipients.
Sophie Bullivant, the communication and administration officer at the club said interest has been strong since the initiative went on-line.
"We are always on the lookout for new aspirants to help with their overall goals, hopefully made more achievable through the funding that we offer," Ms Bullivant said. "We encourage groups to keep in mind that the submission process can be time consuming, so give yourself plenty of time to avoid leaving it to the last minute."
For more information about the initiative contact the racing club.
ILLOWA bred galloper Just Folk may back up in the $1 million Toorak Handicap at Caulfield this Saturday after running second in the Seymour Cup at Bendigo on Sunday.
Noname Lane won Sunday's $200,000 feature by less then a length. Trainer Josh Julius said Just Folk appeared to have pulled up well following his gallant performance to run second.
"We could look at going around in the Toorak this Saturday," Julius said. "We'll just monitor Just Folk's condition during the week before we decide if we back up in the Toorak. It was a huge run by Just Folk in the Seymour Cup. He lumped 60kgs and drew a wide barrier. He carried 4.5 kilograms more then his nearest rival and six kilograms more then the eventual winner Noname Lane. I would say if we don't go down the Toorak Handicap path we could look at a race like the Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley on October 22."
Just Folk's prizemoney jumped to more then $560,000 after his second placing in the Seymour Cup.
PROMISING Warrnambool filly Bubble Palace looks likely to head to the spelling paddock. Bubble Palace, who won her first two runs at Ballarat and Warrnambool earlier this year, before failing at her two runs in this campaign at Flemington and Moonee Valley. The three-year-old was unplaced in a 955 metre race at the Valley last Friday night.
Trainer Daniel Bowman said it might be best to go back to the drawing board with Bubble Palace.
"We might give her a bit of a freshen up," Bowman said. "Bubble Palace was caught out wide and copped a bit of a bump in the run on Friday night. She might not have come up this time. I think trialling her on the heavy tracks over the winter might have taken a toll on her."
Fortunate Kiss, also trained by Bowman was unplaced in the Rose Of Kingston at Flemington on Saturday but the lightly raced mare might have a gear change before her next outing.
"Fortunate Kiss was slow to begin on Saturday and that never helped her her chances," he said. "It's no good being slow to begin in races. She was caught further back in the run then you want and then has to make up too much ground. We'll see how things are with her this week. There's a few nice mares races coming up over the next few weeks but before then we might tinker with her gear to get her right for her next city start."
Fortunate Kiss has won two of her 14 starts.
FIVE-year-old mare Night Of Delight has thrived since joining Tom Dabernig's stables in Warrnambool. Dabernig took her record to three wins from four starts after she scored an impressive victory for Dabernig under lights over 955 metres at Moonee Valley last Friday night.
"Night Of Delight came into our stables in great condition from Robbie Griffiths yard," he said. "I think the change in environment has really helped Night Of Delight. We do a bit of work down at the beach with her and that has helped her. She's just a good happy, healthy fit horse who is suited to the sprinting races."
Night Of Delight's other wins for Dabernig were at Murray Bridge and Swan Hill.
TOP jockey John Allen will spend eight meetings on the sidelines following his ride on Mctaggart on Friday. Allen pleaded guilty to the careless riding charge which related to an incident passing the 200 metre mark. Stewards found Allen permitted his mount to shift out to improve his position and in doing so he hampered Rue De Palais and caused other interference. Allen's suspension commenced at midnight on October 3 and ends midnight October 10. Stewards deemed the incident was in the low range before handing down the penalty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.