The Standard

Reigning Warrnambool and District premiers Russells Creek to kick off season against Merrivale on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Britten celebrates a wicket for Russells Creek in the 2021-22 grand final against North Warrnambool Eels.

Russells Creek playing-coach Cam Williams understands there is a target on his group's back leading into the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.