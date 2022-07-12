The Standard

Russells Creek signs former Victorian Premier Cricket all-rounder Matt Worsnop for upcoming season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:31am, first published 5:00am
GUN SIGNING: Former Premier Cricket all-rounder Matt Worsnop has signed at Russells Creek. Picture: Supplied

Reigning Warrnambool and District Association champion Russells Creek will welcome former Premier Cricket all-rounder Matt Worsnop to its playing ranks as it chases five premierships in six years this upcoming season.

Local News

