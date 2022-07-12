Reigning Warrnambool and District Association champion Russells Creek will welcome former Premier Cricket all-rounder Matt Worsnop to its playing ranks as it chases five premierships in six years this upcoming season.
Worsnop played 24 first XI matches in Victorian Premier Cricket for Kingston-Hawthorn between 2015-16 and 2017-18, scoring 157 runs at 22.42 with 30 wickets at 22.73.
He also spent time at Essendon in the lower grades prior to his stint with the Hawks, served as vice-captain of the under 21 Mercantile Cricket Association representative team in the Melbourne carnival and has played high-level club cricket in England and New Zealand, where he has lived for the past few years.
The right-arm paceman snared figures of 6-28 in a Premier match against Casey-South Melbourne back in 2015-16.
The 28-year-old - who hasn't played in Australia since 2018-19 - has moved to the region for work with his wife and says he is thrilled to join the club where he has links to coach Cam Williams and Jack Rhodes, despite other clubs reaching out.
"I know Cam and Jack from my Essendon days pre-Hawthorn, they're two absolutely ripping lads," he told The Standard.
"It's pretty exciting to play with those lads - there's not always fresh blood down this way or cricketers that have played the level I have so I did receive a few calls (from other clubs).
"(Cam) is an old friend and a familiar face - to be honest there's no amount of money that would be offered that would take over the relationships and people you can play cricket with.
"It's around six to eight hours on a cricket field on a Saturday, if you don't like actually being out there you'll get sick of it pretty quickly. Having an opportunity to play with guys you do like is always a bonus."
Worsnop said he was looking forward to playing a role for the champion team, passing on some wisdom to some of his younger and older teammates and hopefully adding to the club's recent success.
"With the experience I've got from playing in Australia, in England, in New Zealand and even on a few MCC tours, I've played with and against some really good players," he said.
"Having had exposure to international, first-class and really good local cricketers, it builds a foundation and I'll hopefully be able to pass on my experience in the preparation side, the review side and taking everything with a grain of salt but knowing when to be honest and not to be. That's what I'll look to add.
"From an on-field perspective, I'll look to know my role and contribute to the wider team."
The Creekers have announced Cameron Williams as coach, with Matt Petherick reappointed division one captain. Andrew Thomson has also been reappointed director of cricket.
Experienced all-rounder Manny Coomaraswamy has also moved from Melbourne to Warrnambool and will play for the club this season.
