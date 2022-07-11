The Standard

Ciaron Maher-trained jumper Bit Of A Lad retires after Thackeray Steeplechase

By Tim Auld
Updated July 11 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
UP AND OVER: Bit Of A Lad's jumping career highlights include wins in the 2019 Brierly Steeplechase and 2020 Australian Steeplechase.

TOUGH veteran jumper Bit Of A Lad has been retired after an unplaced run in the Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool on July 3.

