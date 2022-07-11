VERSATILE jockey Aaron Lynch will be on the sidelines for ten meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Sale on Friday. It was found Lynch permitted Ocean Reward to shift in near the 200 metre mark when not clear of other runners. Lynch, who rides over the jumps and on the flat starts his suspension at midnight on July 17 and ends midnight July 27. Talented jockey Jamie Mott copped an eight meeting suspension for a whip indiscretion following his ride on Themoonlitegambler at Ballarat on Sunday. Mott pleaded guilty to the charge. Stewards found Mott used the whip eight times prior to the 100 metre mark which is three more then permitted. His suspension begins at midnight on July 16 and ends July 25.

