TOUGH veteran jumper Bit Of A Lad has been retired after an unplaced run in the Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool on July 3.
Bit Of A Lad's jumping career is littered with highlights including wins in the 2019 Brierly Steeplechase , 2020 Australian Steeplechase, 2020 Thackeray Steeplechase plus placings in other features namely the 2019 Crisp and 2018 Grand National Hurdle.
Advertisement
The eight-year-old ran in three Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechases. His best efforts were fourth in 2019 and 2020.
Trainer Ciaron Maher said Bit Of A Lad had been a consistent performer during his career over the jumps.
"Bit Of A Lad was a good, consistent jumper who gave 100 per cent in his races," Maher said.
"I would say he was a length or two away from the top class jumpers but that never stopped him from putting in some great efforts against the big boys.
"During his career he raced against all the top jumpers including Zed Em, Gold Medals, Ablaze and Flying Agent in the features and was never disgraced.
"He lined up in three Grand Annuals which is a magnificent effort in itself. With a bit of luck he could have won another few features. He's given his owners which includes plenty of people from Warrnambool a lot to cheer about in his races."
From his 28 jumps starts Bit Of A Lad won seven races and collected more then $550,000 in stakemoney. His only flat win was in a maiden at Murtoa in 2017.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell will switch Constantinople back to flat racing after the six-year-old had three starts in jumping races.
Constantinople ran second, third and fourth at his three jumps outings but Purcell said the imported galloper needed to mend his ways in jumping races.
"We've got to get Constantinople to settle in his races," he said.
"Constantinople was fierce in his jumps races so we'll go back to the drawing board with him. He's shown us enough ability in those three jumps races to think he'll be alright at the jumping caper. He's right to go back to distance flat races in town.
"I'm sure once he learns to settle in jumps races he'll be very good. I think with a bit of time he will develop into a quality jumper."
Constantinople ran third in this years Warrnambool Cup before his three jumps runs.
Meanwhile, Purcell has plans to set his new acquisition the former Chris Waller trained Accountability at races like the Launceston and Hobart Cups next year.
"We paid $60,000 for Accountability in an on-line auction," he said.
"Accountability came into our stable in great condition. He's shown a bit of ability winning six of his 30 starts on the flat .
"I'm hoping the change in scenery to Warrnambool and the beach will help Accountability. We've had him here for a couple of weeks and schooled him over the jumps and he appears to like them. I'm really happy how he's settled into life in Warrnambool.
Advertisement
"The long term aim is races like the Launceston and Hobart Cups next year but for now we'll look at some flat races in town within the next few weeks."
From his 30 starts Accountability has picked up more than $330,000 in prizemoney for his connections.
RACING Victoria has added another race to the program for next Monday's Warrnambool meeting. The new race a benchmark 58 over 2350 metres will see a nine event card.
The extra race is aimed for staying horses who may develop into potential jumpers. Warrnambool Racing Club have a "Christmas in July" theme for members and the public who attend the meeting. Next Monday's meeting is the third last the club will host before it closes for major track works. The other two meetings are on August 2 and August 26.
VERSATILE jockey Aaron Lynch will be on the sidelines for ten meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Sale on Friday. It was found Lynch permitted Ocean Reward to shift in near the 200 metre mark when not clear of other runners. Lynch, who rides over the jumps and on the flat starts his suspension at midnight on July 17 and ends midnight July 27. Talented jockey Jamie Mott copped an eight meeting suspension for a whip indiscretion following his ride on Themoonlitegambler at Ballarat on Sunday. Mott pleaded guilty to the charge. Stewards found Mott used the whip eight times prior to the 100 metre mark which is three more then permitted. His suspension begins at midnight on July 16 and ends July 25.
Stewards took into account his guilty plea plus his excellent record in that he had not offended under that rule since July 2019.
Advertisement
Jockey Alexandra Bryan will miss eight meetings due to a careless riding charge at Pakenham.
She pleaded guilty to the offence which sees her suspension begin at midnight on July 18 and ends midnight July 26.
ENTRIES for the 2023 Inglis Yearling Sales are open. The 2023 series will again consist of five primary yearling sales - Classic, Premier, Easter, HTBA and Gold. The 2022 yearling sales season was a record-breaking one for Inglis, which resulted in overall aggregate finish in a market-leading position.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.