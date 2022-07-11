It's probably been the fastest game I've played. Even quicker than those championship games I've played in the past.- Hamish Sinnott
Camperdown footballer Hamish Sinnott is hoping he can hold his place in Carlton's VFL side after making his debut against Port Melbourne on Saturday.
The 18-year-old finished with 10 disposals in defence as the Blues fell three-points short against the Borough.
"It was awesome. It was good to get the opportunity. I found out pretty early Saturday morning," Sinnott said.
"We play Geelong this week so hopefully I'll get another gig."
The hard-running defender said he would benefit from his maiden appearance, which came alongside Blues AFL-listed players including Liam Stocker, Paddy Dow and Ed Curnow.
"I played OK. Obviously not as well as I wanted to but I wasn't expecting too much," he said.
"I was happy, I used the ball well."
Sinnott said the step-up to the VFL was "huge".
"It's probably been the fastest game I've played," he said.
"Even quicker than those championship games I've played in the past.
"Just the bigger bodies and just how quick the ball movement was. They were a pretty solid side.
"Even Matty Buck who's the midfield coach said that's the quickest game they've seen all year."
The former Mercy Regional College student signed with Carlton at the start of the year and is revelling in the club's environment.
"I'm loving it," he said.
"From my first session I've just loved it all and even lately we've done a few things with the AFL program, so it's cool how we cross over with them."
Before his VFL debut, Sinnott was building a nice run of form with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the NAB League, as a top-age player.
In his last match, a win against the Northern Knights, he produced a best-on-ground performance with 34 touches and a goal, playing as an inside-midfielder.
Across eight matches in 2022 Sinnott has averaged 19.6 disposals and kicked four goals, in a Rebels' outfit that sits ninth on the ladder after 12 rounds.
He said getting drafted was the focus after missing out in 2021.
"I'm not really sure where I'm at yet but hopefully I get a bit more interest in the second half," Sinnott said.
"I'm coming off some pretty good form in the NAB League.
"Hopefully I seal my spot in Carlton's VFL for a little bit longer, play some good footy there and hopefully that gets some recruiters excited again.
"I'll just have to wait and see really."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
