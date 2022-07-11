Is this weekend's match up between Koroit and South Warrnambool a grand final preview? That's what the Hampden league punters are saying.
In a survey posted to the Warrnambool Standard's website last week, over 46 percent of voters believe it will be a Saints and Roosters decider come September.
The two clubs will again face off on Saturday after the Roosters scored the early bragging rights on Anzac Day.
Koroit and North Warrnambool is another popular pairing for this year's grand final, with 25 of a possible 67 votes going their way.
The Saints are the heaviest backed team to make the decider, so it's little surprise the reigning premier is the favourite to make it seven-straight Hampden league premierships.
The powerhouse received more than double of any other team to hoist the trophy, with North Warrnambool second to win its maiden senior trophy in the Hampden league as South Warrnambool rounds out the top three.
Meanwhile, Portland, who is also chasing its first-ever league premiership, is the dark horse to win it all, garnering 22 out of a possible 67 votes. Though the vote remained largely split three ways, with supporters also painting South Warrnambool and North Warrnambool with a similar moniker.
Josh Saunders is the favourite to take out the Maskell Medal as the league's best and fairest, the South Warrnambool midfielder finishing ahead of Koroit pair Alex Pulling and Sam Dobson.
Saunders' teammate Archie Stevens, as well as Portland pair Daniel Jackson and Tom Sharp are also expected to feature in the individual count later this year.
Last year's Maskell Medalist Jett Bermingham, who won the award as a 19-year-old, was unsurprisingly named the best young player in the competition with 20 percent of the vote.
The North Warrnambool midfielder beat out Stevens (South), with Warrnambool's Amon Radley ranking third in what is the 16-year-old's first year of senior football.
Speaking volumes to the young talent throughout the league, over 30 names were submitted with Koroit trio Mac Petersen, Tom Baulch and Paddy O'Sullivan as well as Terang Mortlake's Ryley Hutchins among others to feature on the list.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
