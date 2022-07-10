Elite pressure and a breakout performance from a key forward has launched North Warrnambool Eagles' run towards finals to perfection with a scorching win over cross-town rivals Warrnambool.
Welcoming the Blues to Bushfield on Saturday, the Eagles were clinical after half time, piling on seven unanswered goals in the third quarter alone before running out 23.19 (157) to 5.10 (40) victors.
It was a complete turnaround from the Eagles' 15-point loss against the Blues earlier in the season.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said his team's pressure and effort around the contest spearheaded their dominance.
"Keeping the ball in our forward half, particularly in the first quarter we had a lot of forward half turnovers, and probably skill errors cost (Warrnambool) but that also comes off the back of pressure," he said. "We generally had more numbers where the ball was. Then we were able to get repeat entries.
"And our defenders, they got up and when we put on the pressure and (Warrnambool) dumped it, they're marking the ball. We really got the balance right."
With key tall Nathan Vardy out with a groin complaint, others in the Eagles forward line had to step up.
Jack Burke celebrated a standout game, kicking five for the day after breaking into the senior side back in round eight. Repeatedly presenting, he takes his tally to 13 goals in five games.
Burke said his work came off the back of his midfielders finding their targets.
"I just presented myself to the midfield and did my job," he said. "Couldn't ask for much else."
As for Warrnambool, it is the club's third triple-point loss in four games, with coach Ben Parkinson lamenting it was one of those days where "nothing went right".
"We were close to being non-competitive for a good chunk of the game," Parkinson said. "The targets we set ourselves with our one percenters were miles off, especially the second quarter.
Parkinson said his side's fitness was questionable, while selection may be looked at ahead of next round's clash against Terang Mortlake.
Warrnambool played with no bench in the second half, with Jackson Bell (cheekbone) and Ben Howard (concussion) coming off in the first quarter. Parkinson said both were precautionary. Meanwhile Lachie Worden (corkie) came off after half time.
Parkinson said Tom Ludeman would return next round from a suspension, while Sam Cowling could be one to two weeks away. He said Luke Cody and Dan Weymouth were a while off.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
