Delighted South Warrnambool womens coach John Marshall says it was his side's "contested ball" that won its elimination final against Tyrendarra.
The Roosters won 3.4 (22) to 1.2 (8) and progress to the preliminary final stage of the Western Victoria Female Football League, where they will face Hamilton.
"They learned that finals are a different sort of football," Marshall said of his team.
"The contested ball has to be so much harder. You just have to do everything a little bit harder and tougher.
"I don't think Tyrendarra won a stoppage after half-time. A lot of them were fairly neutral but it was just really tough football."
The Roosters got off to a blistering start, leading the Dogs 13-1 at quarter-time.
The Dogs then found their rhythm in the second term, scoring eight points and keeping the Roosters scoreless.
From half-time the match became a battle of attrition, with goals few and far between.
The Roosters were able to break through for a major after which their defence stood strong to ensure victory.
"We got a little bit of a jump on them at the start and basically just held ground for the rest of the game," Marshall said.
The Roosters coach singled out several of his players for their efforts.
"Lanie Wilson was a bit of a tackling machine and seemed to find the ball a fair bit," he said.
"I had Maisey Waayers as a run-with player. She just stuck to her task.
"The other player that continues to impress is Tara Elliott.
"She's been picking up the tall in the opposition forward line and really just shutting them down and getting a fair bit of the ball herself and uses it well.
"This is only her fourth game of footy."
Nicola Clark starred for the Dogs alongside Rachel Hansen.
Asked where the Roosters could improve, Marshall said his side would work on some of their decision making in the lead-up to its next game.
"I think everyone's still learning," he said.
Hamilton missed on progressing straight to the grand final after it lost to Horsham in a thriller.
The Kangaroos were defeated 4.2 (26) to 3.2 (20) after scores were locked at 20-points apiece at half-time.
One goal to Demons in the final quarter was enough to seal their passage to the big dance.
Caroline McGrath was a standout for the Kangaroos in the loss, while Leah Mirtschin was also impressive.
A time and date has yet to be formalised for the preliminary final.
The last time the Kangaroos and Roosters met came in round nine with the Kangaroos winning 48-6.
