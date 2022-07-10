Racing Victoria stewards will keep an eye on the wellbeing of two Warrnambool-trained horses after their lacklustre performances at Caulfield on Saturday.
Ashford Street trained by Ken Elford and Mystery Shot from the Lindsey Smith stable were unplaced in their respective races.
Ashford Street's jockey Teo Nugent reported to stewards the horse failed to respond to his riding when placed under pressure in the group three Monash Stakes.
Elford said Ashford Street worked well at Warrnambool on Tuesday morning after a thorough veterinary examination which deemed the horse fit to race. More veterinary tests will be taken on Ashford Street this week and stewards have to be notified of the results. A post-race veterinary examination failed to reveal any abnormalities with Ashford Street.
Mystery Shot will head to the spelling paddock after he was found to have blood in both nostrils following his unplaced run in a benchmark 100 race at Caulfield on Saturday. Mystery Shot finished in 11th place in the $130,000 contest. A post-race veterinary examination identified the presence of blood in both nostrils.
Under the rules of racing Mystery Shot shall not without the permission of the stewards, (a) be trained, exercised or galloped on any racecourse for two months, thereafter (b) start in any race for a period of three months and then after a satisfactory of at least 1000 metres in the presence of a steward.
Honest mare La Chevalee kept up her good record on wet tracks winning a $150,000 race for Ciaron Maher at Randwick on Saturday. La Chevalee has now won five of her seven starts on wet tracks for Maher who trains in partnership with David Eustace.
