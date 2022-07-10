Gun North Warrnambool midcourter Maddison Vardy says the consolidation of her team's best seven is behind a recent stretch of form.
The Eagles are enjoying a five-game winning streak after adding Warrnambool to a list on Saturday of recent high-profile victims, which also includes top three sides Cobden and Koroit.
Leading the Blues by no more than three goals each quarter, the Eagles stormed home 41-33 with a 10-5 final effort to seal the result.
"I felt our girls were really composed and played a steady game of netball (with the wet weather) and it worked out for us," Vardy said.
With Vardy's feeds finding Skye Billings beautifully in goals, the Eagles held the front position early.
The squad was dealt a blow late in the second when Billings came off after a heavy knock to the jaw. The playing coach returned in the second half.
"Skye is such an impactful player for us," Vardy said. "When she's in (goals), she just makes it easy to feed to, she's smart and she knows where she wants the ball and I just give it too her."
Billings' presence in the round 12 game was in direct contrast to her unavailability in the Eagles' round four loss to the Blues. But Vardy insists plenty has changed since the Eagles' earlier losses this season.
"(Our last meeting with Warrnambool) we had a couple outs that day but we're also playing a completely different brand of netball now," Vardy said. "And we've completely changed our team around since those early games. I was playing in the defensive line and Skye has gone into goal attack.
"We now have our strongest seven worked out and it's working for us."
With competition incredibly tight at the pointy end of the ladder, Vardy said the Eagles couldn't effort a slip up.
"We can't lose a game and it would be really handy if we can knock off South but that will be a tough day," she said. "We just need to focus on Hamilton next week. Last time we played them, they had four of their top players out so it will be a really strong game against them."
With a mixed bag of results in recent rounds, Blues coach Raewyn Poumako said a lack of consistent training as a squad had hurt their chances.
"We really need to go back to basics and have a good training and reset ourselves," she said. "We just needed to tighten up on little wayward things, easy turnovers in attack."
Blues goalie Amy Wormald was a standout against the Eagles, with Poumako also crediting the defence, led by Emma Cust.
"A couple of (Amy's) intercepts were just ones you don't see," she said. "And I thought our defenders got lots of intercepts and taps."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
