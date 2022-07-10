The Standard

Warrnambool laments third triple-digit loss in four rounds

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 10 2022 - 9:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUTWORKED: Warrnambool were soundly beaten by fellow top five side North Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson says tough selection calls could be on the cards for his team as it fights to turn around a recent slump in form.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.