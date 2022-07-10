Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson says tough selection calls could be on the cards for his team as it fights to turn around a recent slump in form.
The finals contenders were soundly beaten by North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday, marking its third triple-digit defeat in four rounds.
With previous back-to-back 100-plus point losses to Koroit and Portland punctuated with an one-point win against Hamilton, Parkinson said the side's form was "a tad worrying".
"We might be in fifth spot but if we're going to be non-competitive in the finals against the sides above us, it's a bit of a worry," he said.
He said there would "probably need" to be some changes made in the coming rounds.
"We can't keep rolling out the same people all the time when our last four games we've won one and our others have been 100-point losses," he said. "It's not acceptable."
Losing three players to injury on Saturday, the Blues were also without key players in Saturday's loss, including Sam Cowling and Tom Ludeman. Parkinson yielded all options were on the table for match committee.
"Whether that comes from the 18s or the 12 o'clock game, we've have a sit down at match committee this week and discuss that, someone that wants to win and wants to fight and try," he said.
"We're in a bit of a hole and we've got to dig ourselves out. We've still got six games to go to turn it around."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
