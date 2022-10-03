Association 'pressing for matches to be played'

The show must go on, say cricket officials, despite predictions of up to more than 30mm of rain later this week.
Warrnambool and District cricket chairperson Gordon McLeod says the association is "pushing ahead to play this weekend" after last weekend's opening round was abandoned.
The association's board is meeting on Monday night to determine its plans with McLeod saying there was hope the round would go ahead on hard wickets.
Division one and two games are scheduled to begin at the weekend while division three and four don't kick-off until October 16.
"I think our general view is that we will be pressing for matches to be played this coming weekend," McLeod told The Standard on Monday afternoon.
"There's going to be weather around but we've got to take every step to ensure pitches are playable, if we use the covers or whatever we can do to protect the pitches from the rain.
"The key to it is having sufficient hard wickets available which may mean that some of the division two games could be played on Sunday. As long as we've got at least the eight we need."
On Monday between 10 and 20 millimetres of rainfall was predicted for Thursday in Warrnambool, with small showers forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
If the predictions are correct, McLeod still believes matches could be played as long as "protective action is taken".
"As long as the clubs can do whatever they can to cover the wickets and the run ups, things like that," he said.
"If we capture that rain on covers it's not going to touch the wicket.
"We just need to be conscious of if we all want to play then we've got to take some steps to make sure that does happen by covering certain parts of the wicket."
