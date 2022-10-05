The chance to coach and play alongside her sister, as well as pushing for a grand final berth, has Panmure's newest A grade coach excited for the 2023 season.
Rebecca Mitchell, 25, will take on the top job ahead of next year's Warrnambool and District netball season, taking over the reins from co-coaches Jess Rohan - Mitchell's sister - and Kim Jamieson.
The Camperdown-based Mitchell was initially daunted to take on the role, as she and husband Anthony have two young children - Kayden, 8 and Brydie, 10 months.
But the chance to link up with Rohan and return to the sport she grew up playing was ultimately the clincher for her arrival at Panmure.
"They're a really family friendly club, so I'm really excited to get in there," Mitchell said. "And obviously my younger sister Jess is already there. It will be nice to spend the season there, coaching her and fingers crossed if everything goes well I'll get myself up and get on the court as well and be a playing coach.
"It will be great to get on the court and play with her (Jess). She's a goal defender, I'm a goal keeper so it will be great to be down the same end of the court with her."
With previous top-grade playing stints at Cobden, Allansford and South Colac, Mitchell also coached Simpson's A grade team in the Colac and District league in 2020 and 2021, seasons which were interrupted by COVID-19.
Mitchell said she took this season off following the birth of daughter Brydie as she didn't want to rush herself back on court.
She said she was "definitely keen to get back into it" but was thankful to spend more time with family in her year off, with sister Stacy going on to win an A reserve premiership at Allansford and brother Gary helping Geelong clinch the AFL premiership.
Mitchell is bullish about Panmure's chances in the new year, coming off its preliminary final berth last month.
"I followed Jess and watched a few games and went to the prelim," she said. "Very excited, they've got a really good bunch of girls set there and a lot of young girls coming up.
"And hopefully getting in a couple new recruits would be awesome, to help get that fresh look to the team as well and get the other girls excited. Hopefully we can push to get to the grand final this time."
Mitchell said she would aim to bring in some "new, fresh ideas" and build more versatility into the team.
"Fingers crossed that pays off for us and we get that one step closer," she said. "Obviously, the girls (at Panmure) just missed out so they're raring to go for next season."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
