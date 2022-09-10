Allansford A reserve centre Bridget Foster says the Cats focusing on their strengths helped deliver them grand final glory over Merrivale.
In a hotly-contested affair Allansford triumphed 30-27 to claim the flag.
Foster, named best-on-court for a stellar performance, said she thought her side was in trouble early.
"We went back to what we trained for all year and that was just playing our game," she said.
"Making the most of our opportunities and scoring off our centres. It paid off in the end I think."
Cats playing-coach Stacy Mills echoed the sentiment.
"It was a close game and as I said to the girls just keep scoring from our centres, do what we do best as individuals to make our team amazing," she said.
"And the girls stepped up to come away with the win."
Mills said she thought nerves got the better of the Cats at the start off the game before they settled.
Foster praised her opponents saying they "brought it to us today".
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
