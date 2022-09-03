Full trust in her playing group to dig deep late and find a way to prevail is what has Merrivale A grade mentor Elisha Sobey beaming from ear to ear.
The Tigers coach said at times she struggled to keep a level head as the ball pinged from end-to-end in a crazy final term of rapid momentum swings at a jam-packed Reid Oval on Saturday for the preliminary final.
Panmure was brave and very nearly pinched the win, but Merrivale is now just one game away from backing up its 2019 premiership glory after advancing through to the grand final in a 43-41 blockbuster.
It caps off a string of blockbuster the two proud clubs played in this season.
"It feels awesome but (it was) very nerve-wracking - it was never going to be an easy win, we just match up so well against them," Sobey said in the aftermath.
"I have full trust in the group - I felt in my heart we were never going to let them take it. It was a good match-up and it was always going to be a close match."
Sobey said in the dying minutes, with Panmure wrestling back a one-goal lead, her side dug deep and trusted in the process of what got them into this position in the first place.
"They're just so cool, calm and collected and I was just packing my dacks to be honest, I didn't set the best example of that. I was like a hot potato and a bit panicked," she said.
"Not having Cloe down there, it was great to have Kelsey (Perry) jump back to keeper. They just never let up, we can trust them."
As the Bulldogs played fast, end-to-end netball in the first quarter, Sobey herself was forced off under the injury role, turning to Maya Netherway who stood tall under immense pressure.
It proved to be a decisive period in the match as the Tigers withstood the pressure being applied.
"We had a chat on Thursday night and Maya was the eighth player today but with full confidence we had a good transition when needed," Sobey said.
"Bang, in the first five minutes Maya's on the court - I gave her the heads up she needed to call injury time so we could swap but we didn't need to, she held her own.
"We played that quarter, we had full faith in her and we came up with the goods."
With a grand final rematch from 2019 looming against the all-conquering Nirranda next Saturday at the same venue, Sobey said her group won't be taking a backwards step.
"It's a challenge, coming up against a team that hasn't lost in two seasons but we thrive on that," she said.
"We don't have it in us to let someone take it away from us - we will give it a good fight."
