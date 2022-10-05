The Standard

Warrnambool cricketer Hannah Rooke kicks off Premier Cricket season with EMP on Sunday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool young gun Hannah Rooke is looking to cement her position in EMP's team this season.

Emerging Warrnambool cricketer Hannah Rooke says the opportunity to brush shoulders with WBBL and state-contracted players is providing invaluable learning opportunities for her own game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.