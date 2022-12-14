A retired stock agent has hit out at the Warrnambool City Council for voting to close the saleyards.
Rob McCrabb, who was an agent for 50 years, said he couldn't understand how the council could close a profitable facility.
"The situation exists purely because of the lack of input by previous councillors," Mr McCrabb said.
"I just don't think it's fair that the agents and the farmers have to pay the price now for 30 years of council neglect."
Mr McCrabb was at the saleyards for its second-last sale on Wednesday.
He said he was disappointed the decision was made on a single casting vote.
"With one vote 118 years of history has been deleted and I don't think that's right," Mr McCrabb said.
Owen O'Keefe said the councillors had spoken about the funds required to upgrade the facility. But he said he didn't think the cost would be too exorbitant.
"They keep saying they're run down, but it's only superficial - the basic infrastructure is sound," Mr O'Keefe said.
Chernae Ludeman, who also owns Cafe Lava, has been running the canteen at the saleyards for nine years.
"I'm very disappointed, but there's nothing we can do about it," she said.
"Unfortunately there will be a couple of staff who will lose their job on a Wednesday and the odd Friday."
Mrs Ludeman said she couldn't understand why the council voted to close the facilities, which were also used for purposes other than cattle sales.
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas said the decision "defies logic".
"It does make money," he said. "I know it changes year to year but we've been paying an extra $2 for yard use - where has that money gone?"
Cr Doukas said the cattle sales were also a great social outlet for many people.
Brooke Nevill has been offering haircuts at the saleyards for over 17 years.
She said she would miss talking to all the farmers, who often fit in a haircut after they had sold stock.
"It's really sad. I think in six months' time the community will realise what the saleyards meant to the city," she said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
