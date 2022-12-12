Cobden export Gary Rohan announces surprise wedding at Tyrendarra

Cobden export Gary Rohan announced a surprise wedding to Madi Bennett at Tyrendarra on the weekend.
The Geelong forward and Ms Bennett, who is from Hamilton, announced the news on Instagram.
The ceremony was held at Longmeadow Estate.
The couple both posted a photo of their big day on their Instagram accounts, with Ms Bennett including the caption "Mr and Mrs Rohan".
She also changed her Instagram handle to @madirohan
A host of AFL players congratulated the couple.
"Nice Gary," wrote Patrick Dangerfield.
Tom Hawkins and Joel Selwood also congratulated the couple.
The couple announced their engagement in July.
"You showed me how to smile again when I thought I had forgotten how, and you have made me happier than I ever thought I could be," Rohan wrote at the time.
"You have made me a better partner, father and person and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
Ms Bennett was recently the guest speaker at the Australian Government Volunteer Awards ceremony in Warrnambool.
She spoke about her late mother's battle with the degenerative Huntington's Disease.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
