Cobden export Gary Rohan announces surprise wedding at Tyrendarra

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 13 2022 - 1:57pm, first published 7:50am
Madi Bennett, from Hamilton, married Gary Rohan at Longmeadow Estate in Tyrendarra on the weekend. Pictures by Heidi Lea Photography

Cobden export Gary Rohan announced a surprise wedding to Madi Bennett at Tyrendarra on the weekend.

