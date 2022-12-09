With squeals of delight children and adults alike took Warrnambool's new nine-metre slide for a test run on Friday.
The $1.77 million revamp of Lake Pertobe playground was officially opened on Friday with Cr Max Taylor doing the honours by testing out the slide.
Children screamed "let's do that again" after flying off the end, while other children tried out the new splash park with the southern right whale spurting water into the air.
Warrnambool has the best free playground in Australia.- Mayor Debbie Arnott
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the nine-metre tower was the showpiece of the new playground.
"Warrnambool has the best free playground in Australia," she said.
"We still have some of the best flying foxes in the world, now we have this superb playspace."
As well as an official opening of the playground, the council also officially declared the bridge in South Warrnambool open on Friday with the cutting of a ribbon over the pedestrian walkways on both side.
Cr Arnott said projects like the $4.6 million redevelopment of the bridge was difficult to carry out without funding help from the Federal Government.
The ribbon was officially cut by Senator Raff Ciccone on behalf of the Federal Government.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
