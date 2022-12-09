The Standard
Lake Pertobe playground revamp slides into new era for Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 3:56pm
Deputy mayor Max Taylor makes the perfect landing after taking the new nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe for a test run. Picture by Sean McKenna

With squeals of delight children and adults alike took Warrnambool's new nine-metre slide for a test run on Friday.

