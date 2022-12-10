The weather may have been sunny but the region's six auctions ran hot and cold today with half of all properties being passed in.
There was no middle ground with the half-dozen sales performing either exceedingly well or requiring drawn-out negotiations.
The four-bedroom, two hectare property at 695 Princes Highway, Illowa was expected to fetch anywhere from $1.1 to $1.2 million at auction but a small crowd of about 10 produced an opening bid of just $950,000.
That property was passed in, although negotiations are ongoing.
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris had more success with his next auction, which was the townhouse at 1/4-6 Banyan Street, Warrnambool.
About 30 people attended and strong bidding between three people saw the property sell under the hammer for $95,000 above the top of the expected price range for $815,000.
Ray White's Fergus Torpy also saw great success with 109 Aberline Road, Warrnambool. A large crowd of about 40 people attended, with three active bidders.
The auction opened with a bid of $760,000, within the expected price range, and sold for a whopping $902,000 to an out-of-town bidder.
Falk and Co's David Falk had less luck with 16 Macland Drive, Warrnambool which was passed in at $540,000.
Negotiations are ongoing, but the property was expected to fetch anywhere from $580,000 to $620,000.
Negotiations are also continuing for Danny Harris' 46 Howard Street, which was valued at $550,000 - $580,000 but passed in.
Finally, Ray White's auction at 93 Harrington Road, Warrnambool sold within the expected price range of $540,000 to $590,000, eventually going under the hammer for $580,000.
There was just one bidder for the property, who was local.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
