Warrnambool's King's College records a 25 per cent increase in its student numbers for 2023

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 8 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 3:20pm
King's College principal Allister Rouse with twins Harry and Mason May, Evelyn and Jemimah Mehanni and Alexander and Benjamin Gristede who are all in the same year 2 class. The college is celebrating a jump in its enrolments, recording a 25 per cent growth in student numbers for 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool's King's College is celebrating "significant" growth in its enrolments for next year with the school recording a 25 per cent increase in its student numbers.

