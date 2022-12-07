The Standard
Plans for $100m Warrnambool country club, housing estate wins council support

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
December 7 2022
Plans for a $100 million country club in Warrnambool have been given the all-clear to move to the next step after being given the tick of approval from councillors.

Plans for a $100 million country club and housing development on the Merri River have been given the thumbs up from Warrnambool councillors after the golf club idea was dumped.

