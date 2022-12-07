Plans for a $100 million country club and housing development on the Merri River have been given the thumbs up from Warrnambool councillors after the golf club idea was dumped.
The altered plans would also allow for a wider road through the housing lots, opening the door to a possible bridge across the river from Bromfield Street.
The development plan includes 52 residential lots and a retirement village with 192 dwellings.
The original plans were knocked back in October, with councillors raising concerns over the use of the land for a golf course rather than public open space.
Cr Ben Blain had also raised concerns that the road through the housing lots wouldn't be wide enough for extra traffic if the bridge was ever built.
A bridge over the river could cost more than $10 million, and was complicated by flooding issues.
Cr Blain told this week's council meeting that it was great the development had come back to council after councillors raised their concerns.
"The golf course has been taken out of the proposal so it shouldn't have any impact on flood ways," he said.
"More than likely in future that will turn into public open space.
"With the revised development plans there will be room left to widen the road."
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was good that extra housing was being made available.
"The flood plain won't be imposed upon. We won't have issues of a private golf course on public land," Cr Ziegeler said.
"We will, of course, have a slight imposition on council operational staff to help maintain that public open space.
"But given that we'll have more housing and the developers have heeded the words of council and widened the road and taken off the golf course...I'm happy to support it."
Cr Blain said that while open space would be an imposition, that was part of council's role.
"That's our job as council to look after the open space and provide for our community," he said.
Cr Vicki Jellie said she was pleased the developer had reconsidered.
"It was a private golf course on public open space which did not sit well," she said.
Cr Jellie said the concept sound great, and there was more housing needed.
"The role of this development plan now can provide direction of the form and the layout of the future development," she said.
Cr Max Taylor said the development of 52 lots would greatly assist the housing shortage in Warrnambool.
The plan was passed unanimously by the six councillors at the meeting. Cr Angie Paspaliaris was absent.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
