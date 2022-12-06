Moyne Shire Council has trumpeted key worker accommodation projects worth more than $1 million as it handed down its latest economic development report at December's monthly meeting.
The "action plan" report covered the third year of the council's 10-year economic development strategy, with many of the 43 "actions" focusing on supporting local businesses and building the shire's economy after the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Short-stay cabin projects at the Mortlake and Koroit caravan parks topped the list of initiatives, with the 10 new cabins providing desperately needed worker accommodation in the shire.
The five Koroit cabins cost $665,000, with the state government providing $465,000 and the council the remaining $200,000, while the council invested $360,000 of its federal government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure funding to build the Mortlake cabins.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said the cabins had been a huge success, "providing businesses with options to help attract new staff and have somewhere to house them while they complete projects".
In October the council provided $25,000 to launch Commerce Moyne, a new business association designed to foster a more collaborative commercial community in the shire.
The council also spent more than $165,000 over the 2021-22 financial year to help nearly 130 local businesses with facade facelifts, subsidised permits and expert business improvement advice.
Cr Foster said the economic development program was integral to the region's success.
"It really is a credit to our team for the amazing amount of work they have done to ensure we push ahead and implement the economic development strategy to support businesses in our region to grow, create new jobs and boost the local economy," she said.
The coming year will again focus heavily on housing supply and worker accommodation, which are the main obstacles to economic development in the shire.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
