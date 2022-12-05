The Standard

Hampden league to change under-18.5 to under-18s in 2024, reports net profits for 2022 season

December 5 2022 - 8:00pm
Hamilton Kangaroos and Koroit fight it out during the Hampden league under 18.5s grand final in September. Picture: Anthony Brady

Hampden league is moving towards changing its under-18.5 football age group back to an under-18 competition ahead of the 2024 season.

