SOME shoppers have taken advantage of Black Friday sales to get their Christmas present shopping done earlier in the year.
Black Friday is held in the United States of America the day after Thanksgiving and stores offer sales. It is becoming more popular around the world.
Something For Me clothing store owner Annie Freitag said on the Black Friday - November 25 - the shop was busy because Warrnambool City Council organised activities along Liebig Street.
"It was a really good vibe. Black Friday is really popular now," Ms Freitag said.
She said Christmas trade had been great so far.
"We've also been really busy over the weekend online," she said.
On Black Friday, neon Christmas lights displayed across the CBD were turned on, an elf trail on Liebig and Koroit streets began, a busking festival was launched and the Christmas tree at the Civic Green was lit.
It was all part of the council's month-long It's All Happening campaign campaign with Christmas events and activities "to create a vibrant and festive atmosphere".
Staffords Jewellery proprietor Tania Ludeman said the Black Friday sales were getting more popular, but acknowledged it was unclear whether items were being bought for the customer or as Christmas presents.
"Black Friday seems to have gotten a lot more momentum again this year than what it has in the previous years," she said.
"It has slowed up a bit but Christmas shoppers seem to leave shopping later and later."
Warrnambool shopper Ben Van Zelst took full advantage of the Black Friday sales to kickstart his Christmas shopping. He said it had contributed between 30 to 40 per cent of his Christmas shopping.
"This is probably earlier than I'd normally start. I usually leave it for later in the year, but this year I thought I'd get a bit more organised." Mr Van Zelst said.
When it comes to buying gifts for children, Toyworld Warrnambool owners Maree and Peter Sedgley said Pokemon items, plush toys, tins and trading cars and figurines remained popular.
The couple said parents were buying interactive toys for girls and dinosaur products for boys.
Following on from the COVID-19 restrictions, the Sedgleys said outdoors items were also selling well.
"People that over COVID-19 built a lot in their backyard are still going with things like swings, trampolines, scooters and bicycles," they said.
"We weren't sure how Christmas would go this year but it seems to be kicking off."
She said on the weekend following Black Friday the store delivered hundreds of online orders.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
