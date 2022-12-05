Housing support workers are being forced to advise clients to look for a home outside of Warrnambool.
Brophy Family and Youth Services housing support and linkages manager Leah McDonald said there was very few affordable rentals in Warrnambool.
She said Brophy was supporting 30 people who were "sleeping rough" in the south-west.
Sadly, this number is expected to grow in the coming months.
"The reality is that there would be many more people experiencing homelessness in our town that are still very hidden from the public," she said.
"This number will increase once motels and caravan parks fill up and people are asked to vacate to allow visitors to stay who have pre-booked accommodation."
Ms McDonald said a growing number of people couldn't afford to pay the price required for a Warrnambool rental.
She said most properties were being rented for a price that was "out of reach" for people on Centrelink benefits.
"Someone who is receiving Centrelink income would be required to use up to 80 per cent of their income for a private rental," Ms McDonald said.
A search this week found there was only three rentals listed for under $300 a week, making the majority unaffordable for a large number of people.
"We are concentrating on supporting people to access share-housing or seeking shelter with family and friends if possible," she said.
The chronic shortage means Brophy is recommending some people look for a rental outside of Warrnambool.
"We are supporting people to move out of the area to bigger regional towns and even to metro areas as the opportunity to obtain secure housing is increased once out of Warrnambool's tourist and sea-change pricing," Ms McDonald said.
"In doing so though, we are asking people to give up a lot.
"They leave employment, friendships, schools, connections to services and their regular medical caregivers.
"They are asked to start again with limited funds or connections, no regular GP or allied health services and are required to re-tell their stories to support agencies."
Ms McDonald said it was really tough to ask someone to give up so much.
"I'm not sure the community measures the impact, isolation and added trauma for individuals and families that make the big decision to do this," she said.
A report released last week revealed housing affordability in Warrnambool had decreased over the past two years.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
