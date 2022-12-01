A KOROIT woman has been reunited with a lost diamond ring given to her by her mother who lives in Indonesia.
Vivi Inamora visited the Volcano Produce stand on the Princes Highway at Illowa on Tuesday morning after dropping her daughter off in Port Fairy.
"I bought some strawberries and remembered dropping my jacket," Ms Inamora said.
"I put the rings on top of the jacket in the car and didn't realise it had fallen off when I grabbed my jacket when I got out of the car because I got distracted.
"I realised driving back to Warrnambool when I saw my finger on the wheel and thought 'where is my ring?'"
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Inamora said at first she thought she'd lost it when she parked outside the old Commonwealth Bank building in Port Fairy, taking it off to put lotion and a Band aid on her itchy hands.
She said the ring was a gift from her mother when she was living in Indonesia.
"She just wanted to give me something for a memory," Ms Inamora said.
"On Wednesday, I felt very upset but I said to myself if it's meant to be it will come back, but if it doesn't it's meant for someone else.
"Even on Thursday when I woke up, I kept saying to God, 'please find the ring for me'.
"It's not the value of the ring, it's memories of my mum."
The ring was handed to Volcano Produce farmer Ben Pohlner about 24 hours after she had been to the stand who then saw Ms Inamora's post about the lost ring on Facebook.
The Warrnambool couple who found the ring wished to remain anonymous. They said they had found it on the ground at the stall and advised the stall owner.
"I love the fact that it's a family heirloom," the husband said.
"We went to buy radish, didn't have it, I was annoyed, then we found the ring."
He said his wife had an "eagle eye" for finding things.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.