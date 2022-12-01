UPDATE, Thursday, 4.50pm:
Victoria Police missing person squad members have moved to quell community concerns after confirming they are searching for the body of missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis in the Framlingham forest.
"Police will be undertaking investigations in the vicinity of Framlingham Forest as part of a missing persons squad investigation," a Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said on Thursday afternoon.
"Local police, along with other specialist resources, will be in the area. Any activities in the area will be in consultation with the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and further information will be provided once operationally appropriate to do so.
"As this matter is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
Earlier: Victoria Police missing persons unit officers are searching the Framlingham forest for the body of missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis.
The missing person unit detectives are being backed by Warrnambool-based crime investigation unit detectives and uniform police officers, according to police sources.
The search comes a week after two men were charged with the alleged murder of Mr Jarvis, who went missing in 2006.
The men, Steven Johnson, 70, of Wangoom, and Glenn Fenwick, 59, of Warrnambool, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court last week and in separate hearings were both remanded in custody until April next year.
Earlier this week an Aboriginal elder told The Standard that two undercover police officers had allegedly pulled guns on two Framlingham youths who were in the forest looking for sticks to make traditional weapons.
He also alleged there had been a lack of consultation with Framlingham residents about the search being conducted in the forest.
A Victoria Police media liaison unit spokeswoman declined to comment on the search, saying it would be inappropriate as the case was now before court.
