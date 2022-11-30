More than 200 jobs will be created when work on the new $32 million Warrnambool hospital laundry begins next week.
The company behind the build - Hansen Yuncken - plans to establish a base in Warrnambool and is embedding itself in the community by sponsoring the Dennington Football Netball Club.
Project manager Stephen Keen said the Regional Linen Distribution Centre project was a $32 million build and was the first of four stages of the South West Healthcare redevelopment.
The tenders for the rest of the $384 million project close this week.
Under the project, the existing laundry at the hospital will be relocated to an offsite facility in Cooper Street which will free up the hospital site for construction of a new wing.
Site manager Garry Sheppard said the construction of the new laundry could create up to 200 jobs across the year-long project.
"You'd have at least 200 contractors or workers on site throughout the build. A lot of different contractors from concrete, through to plumbing to carpentry, plasterers," he said. "It's a big project."
Mr Keen, who has relocated to the region, said the company was heavily focused on using local contractors for the hospital project.
The contracts for works such as civil, structural steel, plumbing and hydraulics were all going to locals. Construction is expected to be completed by December 21 next year.
Hansen Yunken - one of the biggest private building firms in Australia - was started in Shepparton but now operates across eastern Australia and Mr Keen said the company was looking to set up a shop front in Warrnambool.
"This is a pretty good base. We've got an office in Shepparton, and we want to get something that is half-way between Melbourne and Adelaide with the growth that's expected in and around Warrnambool and the south-west," he said. "We want to expand here."
Mr Sheppard said the firm was donating $8000 in sponsorship to the Dennington club which would help with a future upgrade of the netball changerooms.
A former Dennington footballer, he said the netball facilities at the recreation reserve were "underdone".
"So anything that we can do to chip in and help with netballs and gear and training tops - that will help them put some more money towards changerooms and upgrading the facilities," Mr Sheppard said.
"We're just getting involved in the local communities. Dennington is a real little hub."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
