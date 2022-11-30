The Standard
Kirkstall residents urge court to keep partner of murdered crime figure out of their community

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
November 30 2022
More than a dozen Kirkstall residents have signed statements urging a court to keep the partner of murdered crime figure Kevin Knowles out of their tight-knit community.

