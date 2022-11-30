GWS Giants draftee Toby McMullin spent time training with Port Fairy in the lead-up to Tuesday's AFL draft.
The Melbourne-based teenager, who has strong family ties to the seaside town, had listed the Hampden league side as his home club for the past two years.
McMullin, a small forward snapped up with pick 34, made his senior debut for the Seagulls this year in between Vic Country, NAB League and APS football commitments. He has also spent his summers playing for Port Fairy Pirates - the town's cricket club.
Craig Fraser - the Seagulls' former under 18.5 coach - said the club was proud of McMullin's achievement and would watch his career closely.
"His grandfather (John Bade) has lived in Port Fairy for a very, very long time," he told The Standard.
"They (McMullin's family) have a house in Port Fairy too."
Fraser said McMullin tried to spend as much time as possible at Gardens Oval.
"It was always nice to have him at the club because he's a very good person, he's liked by all the players, particularly the guys in his own age group," he said.
"He just fits in when he comes back. He's always wanted to play for Port Fairy when he could and I think that's why it's a really positive thing, not only for Port Fairy but for players in the Hampden league, to show them anything is possible, particularly if you have a really good year in the NAB League.
"It's been a tough year for Port Fairy as a footy netball club but I think it's little things like this that give it some positive energy.
"He (Toby) was expecting to do most of the pre-season with Port Fairy this year but now he'll have to move to Sydney but I am sure he'll come and visit the club whenever he can."
Fraser saw McMullin play and train up close and knew he had something special.
"He is very quick off the mark. I think he was second or third-quickest at the combine," he said.
"He has a lot of stamina too and for us he would play in the midfield predominantly and has a lot of footy smarts moving across the ground and, as you would expect with anyone who is drafted, has exceptional skills both on the ground, in the air and by foot and hand.
"At the AFL level they are probably seeing him as more of a crumbing forward."
The Port Fairy community, including Fraser, is excited to see McMullin's career progress.
"We were elated for him and really happy for him and his family particularly his grandfather who lives a few doors down from us," he said.
"I think we, like many, were surprised he got drafted so high but as we find with drafts it's very particular what different teams are now looking for."
McMullin follows his dad Ian's footsteps in playing football at the elite level.
Ian played 49 games for Essendon and Collingwood in the late 1980s and early '90s.
