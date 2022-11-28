Newly-elected Terang Mortlake president Joel Crawley says the return of past club figures over the last 12 months has sparked a renewed enthusiasm around the clubhouse.
Crawley, 32, who coaches the reserves with cousin Chris, has taken over the top job from outgoing president Matt Clarke.
He said he decided to take on the role after former key figures, including Bernie Kenna and Robert Arundell, stepped into committee roles.
"The way the club's going at the minute there is a real big buzz around," he said. "My senior career is almost over so I thought why not do something else."
Growing up around the club, Crawley, who is a part owner at Terang Hotel, said he understood firsthand the importance a one-town football netball club plays in its community.
"You walk down the street and everyone's got the same colours on," he said.
While the club has seen its challenges, especially after the 2021 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawley sees the light at the end of the tunnel.
"It could have gone either way," he said of the cancelled season. "We were short on numbers and it was one of those things you had to talk positive but in the back of your head, it probably wasn't.
"But at the end of that year, we got a lot of other people involved 10 or so years ago back involved, the likes of (under 18.5 coach) Jason Conheady."
Crawley, who split his time in seniors and reserves this year, said the Bloods' improvement across the 2022 season showed the hard work was paying off.
"This year we had a very young list and had a few of our senior guys get injured," he said. "Second half of the year, they started competing really well against the top sides. It's exciting to be around."
There is also a buzz around the Bloods' open netball side following the appointment of past player Sharni Moloney as coach.
"It's great to get people like Sharni back," Crawley said. "Since she has (taken on the job) she's working, trying to get lots of recruits, working with all the (current) players we've still got and getting them keen for next year."
In its junior programs, Crawley said there was strong numbers netball-wise, while several of the club's under 14 premiership side will age up and strengthen the under 16s next season.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
