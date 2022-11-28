The Standard

Port Fairy golf professional Craig Bonney to join Barwon Heads Golf Club in 2023

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Bonney will take his golfing talents to Barwon Heads in the new year.

ONE of the south-west long-time golf professionals is moving for a new challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.