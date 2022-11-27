The Standard

John Sargent-trained Bastida clinches $300,000 Jericho Cup in front of large crowd at Warrnambool Racecourse

By Tim Auld
Updated November 27 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darryl Horner junior after Bastida won the Jericho Cup at Warrnambool Racecourse on Sunday. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos

TALENTED jumps jockey Darryl Horner junior rates his win on the John Sargent-trained Bastida as one of his career highlights in Sunday afternoon's $300,000 Jericho Cup at Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.