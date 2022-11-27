Dennington skipper Liam Couch says the "awesome" opportunity to play under lights at the Reid Oval in Warrnambool on Saturday will be one the group remembers for a while.
The Dogs - certainly going in as underdogs against a quality Nestles outfit in the marquee twilight fixture - got the monkey off the back with their first win of the 2022-23 season.
It was a win set-up by an incredible new-ball spell from Xavier Beks, a pressure-filled bowling performance and composure with the bat from the skipper and guest player Tyson Hay.
Couch - filling in for skipper Shannon Beks, who is nursing a knee injury - told The Standard he thoroughly enjoyed his second opportunity to lead the group on field.
"We were stoked with the effort, Nestles are a quality team and to get our first win under the belt was so pleasing," he said.
"There's a few lads in the team that have played a lot of cricket so they guided me a bit and everyone was on the same page so I didn't need to do much different."
After restricting The Factory to 152 on what Couch described as a "pretty good wicket", the Dogs got the job done with two overs to spare and seven wickets in the shed.
The skipper himself played a fine hand, notching up 52 and sharing in a match-winning 78-run stand with Terang skipper Tyson Hay (60 not out), who made his debut for the club after his South West Cricket match was washed out.
"Jacko Parker, who plays in division two is really good mates with him and he sent us a message Friday arvo that Terang had been washed out and that Tyson was keen for a hit," he said.
"He's a very good player so we were so happy to have him. He's a class player and communicates well and is great between the wickets."
Couch said the win was really set up from the bowlers, with Xavier Beks' (3-34) early spell to remove danger men Tim Ludeman and Wil Hinkley a major catalyst.
"Xav was exceptional, he got two in his first spell and they were so important," he said.
"Him and Sammy Worden at the other end really set the tone for us."
In other division one matches, Russells Creek (5-197) was at its outstanding best with a clinical display against Brierly Christ Church (97) at the Jetty Flat, while North Warrnambool Eels (4-190) easily accounted for Port Fairy (8-188) down at Avery's Paddock.
