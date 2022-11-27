Portland Coasters mentor Ellen Zeunert says her young and exciting group is growing in confidence with every win on the court.
The Country Basketball League South West Women outfit went back-to-back with wins on the weekend, defeating Surfcoast Chargers 87-63 on the road on Saturday before backing it up with a comprehensive 75-48 win against Terang on their home courts on Sunday.
Zeunert said the group showed maturity to produce two high-quality performances.
"It was really good to get the wins, particularly on the road (on Saturday), it's a long trip for us up there so nice to win that one and to back it up is hard," she said.
"It's a terrific result from the weekend."
The Coasters mentor said there was significant positives to come out of the weekend from both a team and individual perspective.
"(On Saturday) Tanielle Knight really stepped up, she had 31 points I think and Millie Jennings really led the way," she said.
"In all, it was just a great team effort but Tanielle is only 18 and Alexia (Petch) is only 18, and the rest are 14, 15, 16 and 17 so it was a really young squad.
"On Sunday, Millie stepped up again and a 14-year-old in Sienna Stone was impressive and knocked down 12 points and helped swing the game.
"We worked so hard. Our core group is so young. It's pleasing to watch the development of the girls coming along.
"We've got to work on more things but we're slowly improving."
In the South West Men division over the weekend, the Coasters' men's team were also excellent, securing back-to-back wins against Surfcoast Chargers (86-80) on Saturday and Terang Tornadoes (83-57) on Sunday.
Nathan Hardingham led the way again with 43 points across both of the weekend matches.
The Terang Tornadoes went down on Saturday to Ararat Redbacks 106-67.
After nine rounds, the Coasters sit in a strong position in third with a six win, two loss record.
Both Warrnambool Seahawks and Warrnambool Mermaids had the bye.
