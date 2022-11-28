The Standard

Premier Cricket wrap: Port Fairy export Joe Medew-Ewen spins Northcote to victory, Dunkeld's Lachie Field stars in Geelong seconds

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy export Joe Medew-Ewen was at his mercurial best for Northcote on Saturday. Picture by CM Thomas Photography

Gun Northcote spinner Joe Medew-Ewen showcased all of his class with a match-winning spell of bowling at Victorian Premier Cricket level on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.