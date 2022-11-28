Gun Northcote spinner Joe Medew-Ewen showcased all of his class with a match-winning spell of bowling at Victorian Premier Cricket level on Saturday.
The Port Fairy export, who has returned to Victoria this season after a stint in South Australia which included making his Sheffield Shield debut, was at his mercurial best, snaring 4-23 as the Dragons got the points against Greenvale Kangaroos.
The left-arm tweaker, who came through the ranks of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association as a junior, is building into some strong form with eight wickets in his first four matches and will be looking to knock down the door of Victorian selectors.
Warrnambool cricket exports Tommy Jackson and Brody Couch each contributed for Geelong on the weekend but the Cats went down to Melbourne.
Jackson batted solidly to notch up 35 batting slightly lower down the order at five, while speedster Couch toiled hard on a tough day for the bowlers to snare 1-43 from his 10 overs.
In the men's seconds competition, Dunkeld all-rounder Lachie Field dominated for Geelong and will be in line for a recall to the top grade.
The talented spinner and top-order batsman cracked an unbeaten 84 opening the batting and took 2-19 from 10 overs to be the star of the show.
West Warrnambool's Fletcher Cozens (18) looked comfortable in his promotion to the seconds while Dunkeld quick Vincent Huf snared 2-22 for the Cats.
The right-arm paceman has played two first XI matches this season and will be in the frame for a recall after a disappointing loss in the ones.
MORE SPORT:
Geelong's first XI women's team enjoyed a thumping win against Box Hill at home on Sunday, earning the bonus point in the process with Warrnambool's Tiegan Kavanagh showing off her all-round class.
The Cats co-captain crunched a rapid 34 not out off 30 balls and took 2-21 in the 90-run win to lead from the front for her side.
Port Fairy's Maddie Green (32) and Allansford-Panmure young gun Zara Kelly (2-18) each impressed.
Geelong's women's thirds also had a big against the Mustangs, with Hamilton's Eliza Jagger (73 not out) setting up the win with a classy half-century through the middle-order.
Camperdown product and assistant coach Grace Lee (2-8) impressed with the new-ball.
Casterton's Alyssa Humphries was one of the stars of the first XI competition on Sunday, crunching a classy and fluent 81 for EMP in the win against Box Hill.
The right-hander was at her destructive best in the 100-ball knock which featured six boundaries.
Warrnambool spinner Hannah Rooke returned to the Bombers' side after being unavailable in the last round and snared 2-19 from her five overs. Port Campbell's Milly Illingworth bowled economically to finish with figures of 0-13 from seven overs.
