ONE plays for Nestles, the other for Wesley Yambuk but training together is helping the husband and wife team.
Sam Wormald produced career-best figures of 3-6 for the Factory in its Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's match against Hawkesdale at Reid Oval on Friday night.
Her husband Matt plays for Wesley Yambuk in the men's competition.
"We go up to the nets all the time and he gets the bowling machine out," she said.
"I think he is excited he has someone to go with."
Wormald, 30, only started playing last season, joining younger sister Vicky McPhee, 18, in the maroon and gold.
Wormald, who has also played netball at Russells Creek alongside her sibling, said her sister had benefited from junior girls' cricket's introduction in the south-west in recent years.
"She's played a couple of years and is much better than I am," she said.
"She's a really good batter. She doesn't think her bowling is good but it is.
"I have always liked watching it and going to the cricket but I never really had an opportunity to play when I was young.
"It's good because it doesn't hurt your knees and ankles like netball does."
The self-deprecating Wormald played down her feat against the Cats.
Wormald, a nurse at St John of God Hospital, bowled three overs for three wickets and had a direct hit run-out.
"It was my first good game ever," the right-arm bowler laughed. "I didn't think my bowling was ever good, obviously Friday was good but I think it was a fluke."
Wormald described her bowling style as "extremely slow". "I actually bowled straight for once and didn't bowl wides which helped," she said of her tidy figures.
Wormald - mother to Ayla, 4, and Luca 2, said it was a thrill to play in the first night game at the redeveloped Reid Oval.
"It was so fun but I don't have spikes so I nearly slipped over three times," she laughed.
"My four-year-old was pretty pumped with getting to stay up late and watch cricket at nighttime."
