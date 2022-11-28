The Standard

Sam Wormald stars for Nestles in 2022-23 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association match

Updated November 28 2022 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Nestles cricketer Sam Wormald had a game to remember on Friday night. Picture by Sean McKenna

ONE plays for Nestles, the other for Wesley Yambuk but training together is helping the husband and wife team.

