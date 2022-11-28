Allansford-Panmure young gun Ethan Boyd will follow in his father's footsteps by representing Victoria at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in January.
The Gators all-rounder was selected in the final 14-player squad for the championships, with his dad Ben - a Warrnambool and District great - the title-winning Victorian captain at the most recent national carnival in 2019-20.
"I'm pretty stoked to be honest, it's unreal," he said of his selection.
"It's definitely unexpected. I wasn't expecting to be picked in the squad, I just wanted to give it a go and test myself against the other regions and just see how our comp holds up against others in Victoria.
"To get selected is awesome. Representing Victoria at any level is what you want to do and to do it at this level, I'm stoked."
He said his batting was an area of focus in his game in the off-season and to keep improving his pace with ball in hand.
"Timmsy (Allansford-Panmure coach Kyall Timms) has really been helping me out with batting," he said.
"He's been really pushing me to be an all-rounder and that's one aspect.
"Jake Bloom is another who has really pushed me to improve my pace which I feel has improved my game and getting more rhythm when I'm releasing the ball at the crease.
"Those two aspects have helped me so far this season."
The multi-talented sportsman said he had plenty of memories of watching his Dad playing for Victoria.
"Being to the championships a lot when I was younger and supporting dad, I've got a good understanding of what to expect," he said.
"It's a big step up and a big stage - I'll be picking his brains a lot coming up and how best I can perform for Victoria."
The pacy young quick and talented middle-order striker joins fellow Warrnambool cricketer Cam Williams in the team.
It will be the Russells Creek star's fourth-time representing Victoria, including the title-winning side in 2019-20.
It is expected he will take the gloves in the team.
Williams said it was one of the deepest, most talented squads he had been part of at the level with Peter Buchanan the new mentor of the team.
"I'm really stoked, we've got such a good squad, especially going in as reigning champions," he said of his selection.
"We'd love to go back-to-back - the whole list just oozes talent to be honest.
"To play alongside those guys that have played a lot of Premier cricket and drop back to local clubs, it's great.
"I can't wait for it."
The former Essendon cricketer said he was delighted to see fellow Warrnambool prospect Boyd selected in the team after an impressive trial performance over the weekend in Bendigo.
"He trained the house down, as a trial match and putting yourself forward to selectors, I've never seen anything quite like it," he said.
"He was just unreal to watch and in the field as well. It must be the youth and my old age coming out."
The Victorian side will take on Premier cricket club Kingston Hawthorn in a challenge match at QEO in Bendigo on Sunday as part of preparations for the carnival which will take place in Canberra from the January 13-20.
