Lawn Tennis bowler Karen Burgess enjoying strong start to midweek division one season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
Karen Burgess is enjoying her return to the bowling greens following a knee reconstruction last season. Picture by Meg Saultry

Lawn Tennis bowler Karen Burgess says "it's fantastic to be playing again" following her return from a knee reconstruction which kept her sidelined last season.

