Polwarth MP Richard Riordan pulls out of Victorian Liberal leadership race

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:11pm, first published 1:36pm
Richard Riordan's leadership tilt is over after a matter of days, with the Polwarth MP backing Member for Berwick Brad Battin. Picture by Anthony Brady

Polwarth MP Richard Riordan has aborted his bid for Victorian Liberal leader just two days after throwing his hat in the ring.

