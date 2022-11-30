Banned trots trainer charged with fraud offences totalling almost $500,000

A banned Terang harness racing trainer has been charged with fraud-related offences totalling almost $500,000.
Timothy McLean, 28, has been charged with four counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception.
The charges relate to $85,600, $12,000, $3500 and $390,000 - a total of $491,100.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, confirmed that Mr McLean was arrested and interviewed on November 15.
He was then charged and a filing hearing was held in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on November 21.
The court ordered a police hand-up brief be provided by January 23 next year and a committal hearing mention date has been set down for March 15.
It's understood the alleged victim is a 21-year-old woman.
