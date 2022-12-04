The 24-hectare proposal on Wollaston Road from Country Club Living, a subsidiary of the Ballarat-based Gull Group, includes 52 residential lots and a retirement village with 192 dwellings and open space instead of a possible golf course. The proposal for a possible small par-three golf course - which was also to be used by students at the neighbouring Merri River School - has now been dropped from the resubmitted development plan.