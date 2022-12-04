Plans for a golf course have been ditched from a major $100 million retirement village and housing development on Warrnambool's Merri River.
The original development plan for the country club-style project was knocked back by city councillors at their October meeting prompting the developer to question whether Warrnambool was open for business.
But altered plans will return to Monday's council meeting - just two months after initial plans were rejected in a 4-3 vote.
The 24-hectare proposal on Wollaston Road from Country Club Living, a subsidiary of the Ballarat-based Gull Group, includes 52 residential lots and a retirement village with 192 dwellings and open space instead of a possible golf course. The proposal for a possible small par-three golf course - which was also to be used by students at the neighbouring Merri River School - has now been dropped from the resubmitted development plan.
Developer Cameron Gull had said the golf course area would maintained by the 300 village residents while also providing a 36-metre-wide landscaped river corridor that was designated for public open space and walking tracks. It would have also be accessible by the wider community and used regularly by schoolchildren, he had said.
Councillors had raised concerns about the golf course. Cr Ben Blain had said while more housing was needed he had "some really big concerns". "The idea of using public open space for a private golf course goes against my feeling of what public open space is," he said.
Council officers have recommended the resubmitted development plan be approved.
"A similar plan was previously presented to council where the area of open space was presented as a possible golf course," the council agenda says. "The development plan is similar in all aspects except the demonstration of the golf course..."
The land would be developed in three stages. The first two stages would be the 52 housing lots which would range in size from 698-square-metres to 957-square-metres.
The residential portion would allow for a possible future access across the river - something that was unlikely to be pushed up the council's priority list with flooding issues making it a costly project in excess of $10 million.
The retirement village would make up the third stage. Original plans for the retirement village - known as Warrnambool Shores Country Club - featured two and three bedroom open-plan villas.
It also included an indoor heated swimming pool, spa, gym, all-weather bowling green, pickle ball court, theatre, library, billiard room, craft room, bar, alfresco barbecue area and caravan storage.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.