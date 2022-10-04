The Standard
Country club-style retirement village with golf course in Warrnambool fails to win councillor support

Katrina Lovell
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:09am, first published 12:30am
Councillors have knocked back a retirement village and residential development because they have concerns over the proposed golf course.

A $100 million country club-style retirement village and housing development has failed to win the backing of Warrnambool councillors over concerns about the proposed golf course.

