Warrnambool launches Celebrage and Warrnambool Victorian Senior of the Year nominees

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 3 2022 - 7:23am, first published 3:00am
Warrnambool's 2022 Victorian Senior of the Year nominees Diane Pettigrew, Helen Bunyon, Denise Richards and Rosalie Meadows. They were presented with their awards at the Celebrage launch to kickstart a month of activities. Picture: Anthony Brady

Inspiring residents have been recognised for their tireless dedication to the community at a Warrnambool Celebrage Festival event on Monday.

Local News

