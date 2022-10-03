The Standard
Third man fronts Warrnambool Magistrates Court charged with Japan Street attempted home invasion

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
October 3 2022 - 4:30am
Police say attempted home invasion was 'retaliation' for earlier assault

A third man has fronted court charged over his involvement in an alleged attempted home invasion which police say was "retaliation" for an earlier assault.

