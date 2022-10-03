The Standard
Councillors back plan to try and stop Warrnambool museum 'bleeding money'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 3 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:30am
Flagstaff Hill could soon get a makeover as the council puts the spotlight on its future use.

A plan to stop Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum from "bleeding money" could see it "reimagined" to include a research facility while also incorporating Indigenous history.

