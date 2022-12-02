The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Clear vision for Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho after health scare

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perry Cho has been unable to take photos most of the year after having cataract surgery. Picture by Sean McKenna

Perry Cho's bird photos are so sharp the tiny details have attracted the attention of artists across the country, but when his vision suddenly went blurry this year he was worried.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.