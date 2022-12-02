Holiday rentals to be hit with $400 charge

The Standard
New $400 holiday rental fee for Warrnambool properties moves a step closer

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 2 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
A new local law that would slug owners of short-term holiday accommodation $400 a year will be put to city councillors on Monday.

